Suspect in Beachwood Place shooting to appear in court
BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The man indicted for a shooting outside Beachwood Place Mall back in March will appear in court this morning.
Jamallee McKinley Jr. faces charges including aggravated robbery, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and more.
McKinley also faces a separate charge for having a gun as a convicted felon.
Records show he has prior convictions for drug cases. Earlier, investigators indicted another man for firing a shot inside the mall.