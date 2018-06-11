× Suspect in Beachwood Place shooting to appear in court

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — The man indicted for a shooting outside Beachwood Place Mall back in March will appear in court this morning.

Jamallee McKinley Jr. faces charges including aggravated robbery, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and more.

McKinley also faces a separate charge for having a gun as a convicted felon.

Records show he has prior convictions for drug cases. Earlier, investigators indicted another man for firing a shot inside the mall.

