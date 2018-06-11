× Study reveals middle-aged women with kids are the best employees

When employees are looking to hire top-notch employees, they should look no further than middle-aged women.

According to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research, members of the so-called ‘sandwich generation’ are typically superb workers.

The generation is made up of women in their 40s or 50s and are raising their own children while caring for their elderly parents.

The research shows those women also find the time to be hard workers while juggling family life and caring for other family members.