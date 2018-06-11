Shelter, service center opens for those displaced by East Cleveland house explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, O.H. – At least ten people who live in the neighborhood where a house exploded Sunday afternoon have been forced to look for a new place to stay because the damage to their homes is so extensive.

East Cleveland Police Chief Michael Cardilli says the number of homes with some kind of damage is in the hundreds, and at least five buildings have been declared structurally unsafe.

The Red Cross had an assessment team in the neighborhood going door to door Monday morning trying to get an accurate picture of the damage.

“As we get farther and farther from ground zero, so to say, a lot of broken windows a lot of peripheral damage things like that. The closer we get we are seeing a little bit more widespread damage, more serious damage,” explained John Muni, a volunteer assessor with the Red Cross.

One of the buildings that people are no longer allowed inside is a multi-unit apartment building three homes away from the home that exploded.

“If you have homeowners insurance or renters insurance, I would definitely urge those residents like I’ve been telling them to contact their insurance carriers,” said East Cleveland Police Chief Michael Cardilli.

The Red Cross has set up a service center and overnight shelter at the MLK Community Center at 14801 Shaw that will be open starting at 5pm Monday night.

Red Cross workers will be speaking with residents who have been impacted and will be helping them get the assistance they need.

