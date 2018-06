Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Cleveland police are asking for help to locate a missing man who hasn't been seen in more than 10 days.

Clinton Pruitt was last seen June 1 in the area of West 25th Street and Clark Avenue. He was wearing blue jeans and a gray t-shirt.

Clinton is 54 years old, 5'7" and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact Detective Van Buren with the Cleveland Division of Police Department at 216-623-2541.

