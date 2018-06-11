‘It was beautiful… an adorable home:’ Owner of East Cleveland house that exploded had just finished renovations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND - The owners of a home that blew up in East Cleveland, killing one person, were completely shocked to hear the news.

The home on East 125th Street, near Forest Grove exploded at about 1 p.m. Sunday. East Cleveland authorities confirmed a female died in the blast and a 51-year-old man was critically wounded with burns.

The house is owned by “The KAT Group LLC” which is a division of Wagner Group Investments, a small family-owned business that renovates and invests in homes.

Tracy Green and her siblings run the company, which restores and beautifies homes in an effort to revitalize neighborhoods.

“It was beautiful, new appliances. It was an adorable home, like we were really super excited about it,” said Green.

They just learned of explosion this morning.

“It was a shock,“ said Green, “I mean it’s hard to imagine that this happened, there’s nothing there, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

She called the situation sad and was grateful more people were not seriously hurt or killed.

“It looks like what I’m used to in North Dakota - a tornado touching down,” said Green, “That's what it looks like - a tornado hit.”

They had invested about $75,000 on the property between purchase price and renovations.

Continuing coverage of this story here