Immigration rally held in Norwalk in wake of last week’s mass arrests

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK, Ohio - Signs hang from Sarah Black’s stroller in Suhr Park in Norwalk.

“Sophia is 6 months old, she needs her daddy home,” said Black.

The father of Black’s two children was among the 114 undocumented immigrants who were rounded up and detained in a large immigration raid last Tuesday.

Dozens of children were left behind.

“I don’t even have the words to describe, I can’t think. I need him home with me. He’s the sole provider of our family,” said Black.

Monday afternoon, politicians, activists, and the community rallied against the current immigration laws in the middle of the park.

Juan Perez of Jefferson shared how the raid affected him and his little sister.

“They took my mom. My sister doesn’t know that my mom is missing. My sister just thinks she is still working. It’s hard,” said Perez.

Not all were there to protest.

A few in the crowd held signs supporting the current administration.

Meantime, officials say most of the children are living with family friends.

“My dad used to come home when my mom was working so one of them was home with us kids. But now, he has to work double to save up. I wanted to work also but I am now staying at home taking care of my brother and sister,” said Perez.

Continuing coverage of this story here

41.242553 -82.615733