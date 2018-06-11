Female jogger attacked in Cleveland Metroparks Garfield Park Reservation

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a suspect wanted for attacking a female jogger over the weekend in the Cleveland Metroparks Garfield Park Reservation.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, on Saturday at around 6:45 a.m., the suspect approached the victim on an exercise trail, grabbed her by the throat and instructed her not to say anything or he would kill her.

The suspect then covered the female’s mouth and punched her in the head. The victim bit the suspect’s finger. The suspect then pulled his hand free and ran from the scene northbound from the park, toward the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Chaincraft Road.

According to Crime Stoppers, the area in question is located in Garfield Heights, near the Cleveland Division of Police Fourth District.

The suspect is described as:

– Black male;

– Mid-20s to 30s;

– Approximately 5′ 8″ tall;

– Thin build;

– Medium length black hair;

– Short beard or goatee;

– Word(s) tattooed above both eyebrows;

– White V-neck T-shirt;

– Pale green shorts;

– Tan leather work boots.

The suspect should also have a visible and possible significant injury to a finger on his right hand from the victim’s bite.

Call Crime Stoppers with any information: 216-252-7463.