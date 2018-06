Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS-Warrensville Heights police are investigating an early morning crash.

Officials tell us the accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday when a vehicle hit a semi head-on.

The extent of the injuries to those involved is not known at this time.

Officers have closed part of Warrensville Center Road from Miles to Emery in Warrensville Heights at this time.

