Cause of Sunday’s deadly explosion in East Cleveland under investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND-One day after a deadly blast ripped apart a home in East Cleveland and damaged several other homes in the area, the cause remains unknown.

The home on East 125th Street, near Forest Grove, blew apart around 1 p.m. Sunday. After the explosion, East Cleveland authorities confirmed a woman died in the blast and a 51-year-old man was critically wounded.

Several agencies are investigating Sunday’s explosion, including Dominion Gas and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A spokesperson for Dominion East Ohio tells FOX 8 the house was supposed to be vacant, but the gas line for the home was on and active. Crews could not find signs of any leaks.

East Cleveland police are questioning Ronetta Butts, who they are calling a person of interest in connection with the house explosion. Authorities say she frequents the neighborhood, but there are still many unanswered questions as to why they wanted to speak with her.

Many who live blocks away from the explosion told FOX 8 they had damage, like shattered windows and fallen debris.

“The next thing I know my whole window just blew, just exploded. And I just heard this huge massive explosion and I looked and started screaming and then I got my kids and I ran out the door,” Atrina Moore said.

Moore said she and her young children were shaken by the blast. She also had shattered windows from the explosion.

"It could be nobody but God, nobody but God because when I saw all of these windows busted and the door down, it's like, 'Wow this was bigger than what I thought,'" she said.

Last month, there was another house explosion just a couple of blocks away from Sunday's explosion. It also remains under investigation.

Continuing coverage of this story here