Caught on camera, armed suspects jump over counter, knock clerk to floor

GARFIELD HEIGHTS – Police say robbers held up a store here at gunpoint terrorizing workers and customers.

Detectives are now turning to the I-Team and Fox 8 viewers for help.

The Family Dollar on Turney Road was robbed June 6 around 3:15 in the afternoon. Two suspects, both with guns, stormed the store demanding money.

“We are very lucky no one got shot,” said Detective Carl Biegacki.

The security video from the store shows one suspect jumping over the counter, and the other suspect knocking one clerk down.

“It was an extremely violent takeover,” Biegacki said. “There were customers in the store including young children. This was a very bold and violent crime.”

One customer was able to run to the back of the store to call police. Detectives say the suspects fled before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Garfield Heights Detectives or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

“I am pretty sure these two did this before,” Biegacki said. “We need to get them off the streets.”