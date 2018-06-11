Black bear spotted in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Ohio — Black bears have been spotted in several Northeast Ohio neighborhoods recently, and now add Wadsworth to the list.

The Wadsworth Police Department said it received a call Sunday night that a black bear was spotted in the Briarthorn Development.

An officer was dispatched to that area and two ODNR wildlife officers were consulted for advice.

It’s believed this particular bear migrated from Pennsylvania. Police say bears will roam 5-10 miles a night looking for food; they are not naturally aggressive, but if spotted, do not approach, and be sure to keep your distance.

Police also suggest considering bringing in your bird feeders at night to ensure your trash cans are secure.

When in doubt, call police.

For more information, head to the ODNR’s website.

