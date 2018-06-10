× Police warn of black bear near Trumbull County park

CORTLAND, Ohio– Authorities is Trumbull County are telling people to be on alert for a black bear.

Cortland police said they’ve received numerous reports of a black bear running in the area of Willow Park on Sunday.

The police department asked people not to chase it and reminded residents not to shoot the animal. Black bears are protected in Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the black bear population in the state is between 50 and 100.

The following steps can help deter the animals from hanging out in your backyard:

Bird feeders and other wildlife feed: Remove feeders, including hummingbird and suet feeders.

Trash receptacles: Store your garbage either in a garage or a secure container.

Pet foods: Keep pet foods inside, especially at night.

Grease from grills: Clean out grease traps after each use; store grill in garage or shed.

Secure beehives: Place electric fencing around beehives.

Crops: Pick fruit from berry bushes as soon as possible; scare bears out of agriculture fields as soon as damage occurs.

ODNR said it does not relocate bears just because there is one in an area.