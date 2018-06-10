Photos: Walk to Remember held at Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND – More than 2-thousand people walked to celebrate the memory of their loved ones Sunday.

The event was the Hospice of the Western Reserve’s Walk to Remember. It was held at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to give families a chance to celebrate the lives and memories of loved ones who lost their lives.

Fox 8’s Kristi Capel was the emcee for the ceremonies held before the walk, which wound its way for a mile through the Zoo.

The Walk to Remember raises funds for the Hospice of the Western Reserve, paying for pediatric hospice care, pet therapy, the granting patient wishes and other programs not covered by insurance.