LIVE VIDEO: One dead after home explodes in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND – One woman has been killed and a man is in critical condition after a home explosion on Cleveland’s east side Sunday afternoon.

#CLE 🔥 on scene house explosion. Incident is in East Cleveland. 1 fatality, 1 critical injury transported. Damage to several neighboring houses. pic.twitter.com/bn5uoGhekd — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) June 10, 2018

The explosion occurred at 1067 East 125th Street early Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland police report that 4 homes were on fire after the explosion. Cleveland Fire had originally responded to the call and put out the initial fire. East Cleveland Fire then took over the scene.

The entire area around the explosion is closed.

Neighbors tell Fox 8 that the impact from the blast blew out windows 5 homes down.

This is a breaking news story- Fox 8 will have updates as they become available.