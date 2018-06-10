Heavy rain, localized flooding possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Northwestern and Southern Columbiana and Northern Carroll County. A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for East Central Stark County 8 PM Sunday.

Another round of rain and storms moving through. Frequent lightning and heavy rain is likely especially for those south of the turnpike. Be on the lookout out for localized flooding and flash flooding some of these clusters are putting down a good amount of rain.

Showers wrap up overnight as finally that stationary front is on the move! Clouds will gradually decrease tomorrow and temperatures will be back to the upper 70’s. Humidity sticks around.