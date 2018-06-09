Weather outlook: Rounds of rain and storms through Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A stationary front has set up shop across our area, meaning, conditions will remain unsettled as long as it’s in place.

Ripples of low pressure will toss enough moisture in our direction with the potential for more organized clusters of showers and thunderstorms.

We’ll get another round of rain overnight into Sunday morning. There will be another weak cluster early Sunday with a final cluster late Sunday further south.

