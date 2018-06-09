Tee it up! Time for the Fox 8 Golf Outing AND $8 for 9 holes of golf at Cleveland Metroparks

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – It’s here! Today, Saturday, June 9 is the Fox 8 Summer Golf Outing at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Brecksville.

Sleepy Hollow was named by Golfweek magazine as one of the top 5 courses in Ohio.

The tournament itself is sold out, but never fear. Fox 8 and the Metroparks have teed up a deal that hits the ball right down the middle of the fairway: Today, you can play 9 holes for just $8 at any other of Cleveland Metroparks’ gorgeous golf courses! Maybe a visit to Manakiki or Shawnee Hills or Big Met?

Fox8.com will have coverage of the outing which starts at 11 am. You can check back right here to see Fox 8 folks and our friends hit the links.