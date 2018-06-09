Photo shows sweet moment between firefighter, little girl

OAKLAND, Calif. — A touching photo of a firefighter and a little girl has gone viral.

The photo shared by Oakland Firefighters Local 55 shows a special moment between the two after firefighter Kevan Brown responded to a fire at the child’s apartment unit, according to KTVU.

When Brown entered the apartment and saw the kitchen on fire, he started searching to be sure no one was inside.

“I was searching, searching, searching. You see a crib and you start thinking the worst because little kids will hide. Adults would try to get out. But kids, especially if they are separated from their parents, they get scared and might hide in a closet. You have to look everywhere,” Brown told KTVU.

Thankfully, the mother and daughter were not home.

The photo was taken as Brown looked after the little girl while her mom went back into the apartment.

In the photo, you see the child offering him a bottle of water. In the Facebook post, they wrote, “‘Every day may not be good, but there’s something good in every day…’ -unknown.”