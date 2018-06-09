Neighbor hopes killer comes forward after couple found dead in Tremont apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - - As police continue to search for the person or people responsible for killing two people in Tremont on Friday, neighbors are speaking out.

Authorities say the bodies of the couple, identified as Rita Berish, 54; and her longtime boyfriend, Harold Emery Jr., 63, were found in the bedroom of their first-floor apartment on Scranton Road.

Neighbors believe the killings were committed during a robbery and that the killer or killers knew Berish and Emery.

"There had to have been a struggle, because Harold wasn't going to let nobody come into his house and hurt him and his woman; that wasn't going to happen," neighbor Crystal White told FOX 8 News.

Emery was a custodian at Cleveland State and when he didn't show up for work as scheduled, his co-workers became concerned and asked campus police to check on him.

CSU police discovered the front door had been forced open and once inside, they discovered Emery's body; when Cleveland police arrived, officers found the body of Berish under the bed.

"If it's a killer, killers, I don't know. I just hope that whoever did it-- that either somebody come forward-- and that they just, you know go to jail; that's all I hope," White said.

Berish's daughter told FOX 8 News that her mom had been battling stage 4 throat cancer.

A GoFundMe account and a Facebook fund have both been started to help pay for funeral expenses.

