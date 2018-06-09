James had badly hurt hand after ‘self-inflicted’ injury

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks to the media with a cast on his right hand after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James says he “pretty much played the last three games with a broken hand” after injuring himself in frustration after Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
James punched a white board following Cleveland’s overtime loss in the opener at Oracle Arena, calling his injury “self-inflicted” after Golden State finished a sweep of the Cavaliers with a 108-85 victory on Friday night.
James arrived for his postgame news conference with a cast over his right hand.
He says he was upset by some calls that went against the Cavs late in the fourth quarter of their opening loss and he was upset they had missed their chance to win on the road, saying he “let the emotions get the best of me.”
James scored 23 points in Game 4.
