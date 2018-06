Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A stationary front has set up shop across our area, so conditions will remain unsettled as long as it’s in place.

Ripples of low pressure will toss enough moisture in our direction with the potential for a more organized clusters of showers and thunderstorms.

The first cluster of storms passes through this evening.

There will be another weak cluster early Sunday with a final cluster late Sunday further south.

