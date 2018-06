CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are looking for 85-year-old Harriet Banks who they say suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Police say Banks’ daughter reported she saw her mom drive away from her home on Empire Ave. in Cleveland this morning. Banks is driving a purple Kia Forte with Ohio license plate (vanity plate) HPURPLE.

She is 5’1,” 115 lbs. and has silver hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, please call 911.