Brunswick police looking for woman who smashed businesses with sledge hammer

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – Brunswick police are looking for the woman caught on surveillance who smashed a number of business with a sledgehammer.

The damage happened during the late evening or early hours of Wednesday, June 6 into Thursday, June 7 on W130th Street near Bennett’s Corners.

The suspect is described as a “thin-framed Caucasian female” who was wearing a Brunswick Blue Devils hooded sweatshirt. The sweatshirt had “07 A.O.A 08″on the front and “ROSS” on the back. She was also wearing dark pants with three vertical lines down the sides and a multi-colored shirt under the sweatshirt.

Police are asking anyone who can identify this suspect or who has any information to contact Brunswick P.D. Officer Kiernozek at 330-225-9111 or the Hinckley Police Department.