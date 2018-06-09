× ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted for Akron man’s murder

AKRON, Ohio — Akron police detectives have signed warrants for murder and aggravated robbery for a man named Cenqunn Woods. He’s wanted in the involvement of a homicide.

According to Akron police, at around 5 p.m. on June 5, officers responded to a shooting on Everton Drive.

When officers arrived, they saw a 27-year-old man, identified as Diamond Smith, with several gunshot wounds. He was found near the pool area of Spring Hill Apartments. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Diamond Smith’s girlfriend, a resident of the apartment complex, reported two men came into her apartment with guns, pushed her around and took cash before taking off.

Smith chased the suspects and was shot multiple times.

Police say Christian Pittman, 22, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated and released, then charged with murder and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Police continue to look for the second suspect: Cenqunn Woods; he is 5’9” and 150 lbs. and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Woods is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.