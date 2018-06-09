A showery weekend outlook

CLEVELAND - A stationary front with ripples of low pressure will toss enough moisture in our direction with the potential for a more organized clusters of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday AND now on Sunday as well.
The first cluster of storms passes through Saturday evening. A few showers will move through midday Saturday but nothing real heavy.
Another weak cluster arrives early Sunday with a final cluster late Sunday further south.
Saturday rain/storm chances and locations:
Sunday rain/storm chances and locations:
Weekend rainfall accumulations:
41.499320 -81.694361