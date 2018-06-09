A showery weekend outlook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A stationary front with ripples of low pressure will toss enough moisture in our direction with the potential for a more organized clusters of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday AND now on Sunday as well.

The first cluster of storms passes through Saturday evening. A few showers will move through midday Saturday but nothing real heavy.

Another weak cluster arrives early Sunday with a final cluster late Sunday further south.

Saturday rain/storm chances and locations:

Sunday rain/storm chances and locations:

Weekend rainfall accumulations: