Wellness check on CSU employee leads to discovery of two dead in Tremont
CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a double homicide in the city’s Tremont neighborhood.
Cleveland State University police officers went to the house on Scranton Road near Clark Avenue to check on a CSU employee who did not report to work Friday morning.
CSU officers discovered the front door was forced open. They went inside to find a man in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Cleveland police.
When Cleveland officers arrived, they located a woman with obvious signs of violence under a bed. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.
41.468486 -81.697037