CLEVELAND -- Crews are dealing with a broken line on Cleveland's east side this morning.

It's sending water into the street on Aetna Road.

Cleveland Water tells FOX 8 News a fire line that feeds water to the fire protection system in the building from the hydrant broke.

They say this is a private property repair. Cleveland Water came out to shut the water off to assess the situation and determine who is responsible.