Madison Township police looking for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed 87-year-old man

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Madison Township police are looking for the driver who struck an 87-year-old man with his car and kept driving.

Police say just before midnight on June 7, they received a report of a man sitting within a lane of travel in the 7700 block of Middle Ridge Road.

Another driver swerved to avoid hitting him and then returned to check on him.

While that driver was on-scene, police say another vehicle approached and struck the man.

Bystanders maneuvered their vehicles around the victim in an effort to shield him from traffic.

Witnesses told police the vehicle that struck the man never stopped and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The suspect headed eastbound on Middle Ridge Road toward Countyline Road. No vehicle description was immediately available.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

According to family, he suffered from dementia and had left the house for an unknown reason without their knowledge.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Madison Township Police Department at 440-428-2116.