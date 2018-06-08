Cleveland Heights police release sketch in attempted luring

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Cleveland Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect.

Investigators released a sketch on Friday of a man they say tried to lure a boy into his truck. It happened on April 24 in the area of Crest and Wood roads at about 3 p.m.

Police said a 12-year-old boy got off the bus and walked past a burgundy truck with rust around its rear wheels. That’s when the driver asked the boy to get in the vehicle.

Cleveland Heights police continued investigating, but were unable to identify the man. There have not been any reports of similar incidents involving this suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 216-321-1234 or the tip line at 216-291-5010. Tips can remain anonymous.