Cleveland Cavaliers looks to avoid sweep in NBA Finals

Posted 4:27 pm, June 8, 2018, by

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is defended by Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter during Game Three of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers have to approach Friday night against the Warriors like it’s a one-game series. There is no tomorrow for the Cavs if they can’t take care of business in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The blueprint remains the same: Get an early lead, weather the Warriors’ runs, don’t fall victim to more third-quarter woes and play all 48 minutes.

Cleveland was able to dominate a year ago in Game 4 with their backs against the wall. They have to do it against to avoid Golden State celebrating another title on Cleveland’s court.

If the Cavs win, Game 5 is Monday night in Oakland.

