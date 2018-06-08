× Cleveland Cavaliers looks to avoid sweep in NBA Finals

CLEVELAND– The Cavaliers have to approach Friday night against the Warriors like it’s a one-game series. There is no tomorrow for the Cavs if they can’t take care of business in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The blueprint remains the same: Get an early lead, weather the Warriors’ runs, don’t fall victim to more third-quarter woes and play all 48 minutes.

Cleveland was able to dominate a year ago in Game 4 with their backs against the wall. They have to do it against to avoid Golden State celebrating another title on Cleveland’s court.

If the Cavs win, Game 5 is Monday night in Oakland.

