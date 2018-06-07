First Shake Shack in Ohio opens today in Orange Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio -- Ohio's first Shake Shack will open Thursday right here in Northeast Ohio.

It's just one of many places set to open this week in the new Pinecrest Development, 311 Park Ave., Orange Village. There's a mix of local, regional and national merchants in the location. Stores include Graeter's, Cleveland Sweeties Candy and Big Fun Toys.

The Shake Shack is a critically acclaimed "modern day roadside burger stand." It offers 100 percent all-natural Angus beef burters, chicken sandwiches and griddled flat-top dogs, fresh-made frozen custard and crispy crinkle cut fries.

The location will also offer a selection of locally-inspired frozen custard, including Triple Ripple Buckeye and Pie Oh My from Luna Bakery. Local brew offerings include Platform Beer Co., Lager Heads, Royal Docks Brewing Co. and Kindred Brewing.

The Shake Shack's grand opening was set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Also at Pinecrest Thursday is the grand opening for Graeter's Ice Cream from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. During that time, they'll be scooping single dip sugar cones for free.

