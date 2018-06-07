× Show Info: June 7, 2018

A Symphony of Food and Fine Wine

Rick Carson, owner of Nosh, previewed the upcoming event “A Symphony of Food and Fine Wine.” Tickets are on sale now. Nosh is located in Hudson. http://nosheatery.com/

No gear? No problem!

A local couple has launched a new business that makes camping easy. You pick what you need and they loan it to you. You can learn more about CampRents online. https://camprents.com/

Best of Akron

We visited a longtime Akron favorite – Luigi’s! Click here to watch the story. Luigi’s is located on North Main Street in Akron.

Unique Home Décor

Shop inside a piece of history! The Parsley Pot is located inside a very old barn in Ashland. You’ll find a variety of home decor as well as flower arranging services. Click here to watch the story. facebook.com/The-Parsley-Pot

Lilly Pulitzer Style

Did you know Lovely Paperie and Gifts in Rocky River sells clothing? We got a sneak peek at the newest additions to the Lilly Pulitzer line. http://www.LovelyPaperieAndGifts.com/

Strawberry Season!

It’s almost strawberry season in Northeast Ohio! You can find berries at several local North Union Farmers Markets. To find the one closest to you click here. www.northunionfarmersmarket.org

Herb ‘n Twine

David took you to one of his favorite sandwich shops. Herb n Twine is located in Ohio City. It is closed on Sundays. http://www.herbntwine.com/

Gearing up for the World Cup!

With World Cup Soccer about to begin, we stepped inside a local sports complex. Not only does CAPS Fieldhouse specialize in soccer, but you can sign up for several other sports as well. www.capsfieldhouse.com