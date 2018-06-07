Parents make plea after inmate mistakenly released from jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A woman was mistakenly released from a local jail and now her parents say they can’t find her.

An arrest warrant was issued for Nicole Hochman and her parents want her locked up again for her own good.

She was set to go into drug treatment ordered by the court. Her mother and father said she has been dealing with an addiction to heroin.

“Not knowing where she’s at. Not knowing if she’s dead or alive or anything," said Tiffany Bulanda, her mother.

Her father Ed Hochman turned to the FOX 8 I-Team and made an appeal to his daughter.

“If you see this, call us. And we’ll get you the proper help that you need," her dad said. Ed Hochman works at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Weeks ago, Nicole Hochman pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court to theft charges, then she pleaded guilty to a drug charge in Summit County. Next, the Summit County Jail released her, instead of sending her back for treatment.

Court records show, “Defendant inadvertently released from Summit County Jail.”

The family said it believes Nicole also slipped through the cracks at the Cuyahoga County Jail after getting released by Summit County. Somehow, she went back to the Cuyahoga County Jail and got her personal property back on her way to disappearing in the streets.

Last month, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating. But for this story, no one was available to talk about it.

Cuyahoga County said jailers had no reason to run a check when Nicole picked up her property since they saw she had already been released.

We tried calling her at a phone number listed on court records and the number has been disconnected.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies have their warrant unit searching. Nicole’s parents are, too.

“We were just really looking forward to this opportunity for her getting her life corrected," her mother said.