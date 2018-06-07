HBO releases trailer for ‘Hard Knocks’ featuring Cleveland Browns

BEREA, Ohio– HBO released its first trailer for the upcoming season of “Hard Knocks” featuring the Cleveland Browns.

It includes head coach Hue Jackson and general manager John Dorsey, as well as players Christian Kirksey, Jarvis Landry and Jabrill Peppers.

“I’m excited. We’ve got a lot of characters on this team,” Kirksey said.

Of course, it plays to the quarterback storyline of recently-signed veteran Tyrod Taylor and No. 1 draft pick Baker Mayfield.

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns” premieres on Aug. 7.

