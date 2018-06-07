× Browns sign RB Duke Johnson to new contract

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns signed a new contract with running back Duke Johnson, NFL Network reported on Thursday.

The three-year contract extension is worth $15.6 million with a $5 million signing bonus, reporter Ian Rapoport said.

The Browns selected Johnson out of Miami in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He’s played in every game since then, averaging 4.2 yards per carry with 348 total yards and 4 touchdowns. He’s had just two fumbles.

Cleveland added two other running backs this off-season. In March, the team signed Carlos Hyde to a three-year deal, then drafted George RB Nick Chubb.

