Show Info: June 6, 2018
Cooking with Square 22
The executive chef of Square 22 Restaurant and Bar stopped by the studio to cook a favorite menu item. Square 22 is located on Pearl Road in Strongsville. www.thesquare22.com
Sip on Summer
Paula Hershman from Storehouse Tea shared the flavors of summer. You can learn more about her line of tea online. www.storehousetea.com
Much Needed Relaxation
Pure Enchantment in Rocky River will pamper you this summer from head to toe. Natalie visited the shop to see what’s new. Click here to watch the story. https://pureenchantment.com
Treats for Your Pets
Spoiled your four legged friends with the help of Spoiled Dog Boss. It’s a local company that makes nutritious and delicious treats. https://spoileddogboss.com
Beautiful – The Carole King Musical
Beautiful – The Carole King Musical is at Playhouse Square through June 17th. Tickets start at $10. www.PlayhouseSquare.org
The Home Pantry
Alaina Caruso from The Home Pantry brought a sample of her products to the studio. She makes jellies, jams, syrups and more. www.TheHomePantry.com
Adult Adventure at the Akron Zoo
The Akron Zoo is getting ready for a couple big summer fundraising events. There are three Brew at the Zoo events on the schedule. Click here to watch the story. You can learn more online. www.AkronZoo.org
Coffee, Coffee and more Coffee
It’s a two for one deal in Old Brooklyn. You can sip on a cappuccino while getting your bike fixed! Coffee Coffee Coffee and Sixth City Cycles are located on Pearl Road in Old Brooklyn. facebook.com/oldbkcoffee
Upcycled Crafts
Upcycle Part Shops will inspire you to get crafty. Nicole McGee and Dasha Pernell shared some ideas for Father’s Day Gifts. Upcycle Parts Shop is located on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland. www.upcyclepartsshop.org