× Show Info: June 6, 2018

Cooking with Square 22

The executive chef of Square 22 Restaurant and Bar stopped by the studio to cook a favorite menu item. Square 22 is located on Pearl Road in Strongsville. www.thesquare22.com

Sip on Summer

Paula Hershman from Storehouse Tea shared the flavors of summer. You can learn more about her line of tea online. www.storehousetea.com

Much Needed Relaxation

Pure Enchantment in Rocky River will pamper you this summer from head to toe. Natalie visited the shop to see what’s new. Click here to watch the story. https://pureenchantment.com

Treats for Your Pets

Spoiled your four legged friends with the help of Spoiled Dog Boss. It’s a local company that makes nutritious and delicious treats. https://spoileddogboss.com

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical is at Playhouse Square through June 17th. Tickets start at $10. www.PlayhouseSquare.org

The Home Pantry

Alaina Caruso from The Home Pantry brought a sample of her products to the studio. She makes jellies, jams, syrups and more. www.TheHomePantry.com

Adult Adventure at the Akron Zoo

The Akron Zoo is getting ready for a couple big summer fundraising events. There are three Brew at the Zoo events on the schedule. Click here to watch the story. You can learn more online. www.AkronZoo.org

Coffee, Coffee and more Coffee

It’s a two for one deal in Old Brooklyn. You can sip on a cappuccino while getting your bike fixed! Coffee Coffee Coffee and Sixth City Cycles are located on Pearl Road in Old Brooklyn. facebook.com/oldbkcoffee

Upcycled Crafts

Upcycle Part Shops will inspire you to get crafty. Nicole McGee and Dasha Pernell shared some ideas for Father’s Day Gifts. Upcycle Parts Shop is located on St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland. www.upcyclepartsshop.org