Police jump into action to help residents without water in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Elderly residents at an apartment complex in East Cleveland have been without water since Tuesday after a break in a water line.

Some men and women in blue came to their rescue on Wednesday. East Cleveland police officers and members of the Police Athletic League helped the residents at the Owl's Nest apartment complex.

Police purchased cases of water at Walmart and when management at the store found out about the project, they donated additional water.

Residents who have been without water are grateful for the helping hand.

The American Red Cross is also lending a hand until water service to the complex is restored.