PHOTOS: Akron police looking for bank robbery suspect who gave teller a note

AKRON, Ohio — Police are looking for a man who they say robbed Fifth Third Bank on Canton Road Wednesday morning at around 9:55.

According to Akron police, the employees reported the suspect handed the teller a note demanding money. He threatened that he had a gun, but no gun was seen.

He took off with an unreported amount of cash.

The suspect is believed to be 40-50 years old, and 5’08.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to please contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous. If you see the suspect, do not approach; call 911.