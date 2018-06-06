Ohio State Patrol chase ends in large crash on Cleveland’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland's east side Wednesday evening.

The Ohio State Patrol was involved in the pursuit, which ended at East 105 and Superior.

There were multiple vehicles involved in the crash, which happened just before 8 p.m.

The crash brought down power lines in the area, and the intersection was closed until 11 p.m.

There was no immediate word on why the chase was initiated, or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story, Fox 8 will have more details as they become available.