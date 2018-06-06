× NBA Finals Game 3: Everything you need to know about Cavs taking on Warriors in CLE

CLEVELAND — Tonight is the night: Game 3 of the NBA Finals and an extremely important one for the Cleveland Cavaliers who are down 2-0 against Golden State.

Tonight’s game is at 9 p.m. The City of Cleveland wants to remind everyone that due to enhanced security measures around Quicken Loans Arena, guests and visitors should anticipate delays to and from the Q.

Keep that in mind as you travel.

The following ‘no parking’ restrictions will be in place beginning at 11 a.m.:

Huron Road – from Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue and from West 6th Street to Ontario Street

Prospect Avenue – from Ontario Street to East 14th Street and from Ontario Street to West 6th Street

East 9th Street – from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

East 4th Street – from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road

East 2nd Street – from High Street to Prospect Avenue

Erie Court – between East 9th Street and East 14th Street

The City of Cleveland and Division of Police also offering the following advice:

Arrive early. Plan your commute beforehand to effectively utilize your time. For Wednesday and Friday’s Cavaliers game, there will be a free Fan Fest outside Quicken Loans Arena. That begins at 5 p.m. Arrive early to enjoy the festivities. For fans with tickets to the games, The Q’s doors will open at 7 p.m., two hours prior to tip-off.

Plan your commute beforehand to effectively utilize your time. For Wednesday and Friday’s Cavaliers game, there will be a free Fan Fest outside Quicken Loans Arena. That begins at 5 p.m. Arrive early to enjoy the festivities. For fans with tickets to the games, The Q’s doors will open at 7 p.m., two hours prior to tip-off. Ride RTA. Park for free at many of RTA’s rapid stations. Use RTA’s mobile ticketing app to buy a $5.50 All-Day-Pass and take the train to Tower City Station for an easy walk to the Q through the enclosed Walkway near the Tower City food court. Walkways opens three hours before each game. Commemorative $5 cash, round-trip tickets will be sold at Brookpark, Puritas, Triskett, Tower City Light Rail and Lou Stokes-Windermere Stations. All rapid lines will operate for 60 minutes after the games end. Additional details are here.

Park for free at many of RTA’s rapid stations. Use RTA’s mobile ticketing app to buy a $5.50 All-Day-Pass and take the train to Tower City Station for an easy walk to the Q through the enclosed Walkway near the Tower City food court. Walkways opens three hours before each game. Commemorative $5 cash, round-trip tickets will be sold at Brookpark, Puritas, Triskett, Tower City Light Rail and Lou Stokes-Windermere Stations. All rapid lines will operate for 60 minutes after the games end. Additional details are here. Put Your Junk in Your Trunk! Valuable items should not be left in the interior of a vehicle where others can see them. Even better is to place these items in the trunk prior to arriving at your destination.

Valuable items should not be left in the interior of a vehicle where others can see them. Even better is to place these items in the trunk prior to arriving at your destination. Be cautious of counterfeit tickets. The risk of purchasing counterfeit tickets from scalpers off the street is high during the NBA Finals. Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance. Law enforcement seeks to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to be aware. Purchasing tickets via other means creates the potential for possessing either an invalid or counterfeit ticket. The Cleveland Cavaliers are not responsible for tickets purchased through secondary sources.

The risk of purchasing counterfeit tickets from scalpers off the street is high during the NBA Finals. Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance. Law enforcement seeks to proactively curb such activity and encourage buyers to be aware. Purchasing tickets via other means creates the potential for possessing either an invalid or counterfeit ticket. The Cleveland Cavaliers are not responsible for tickets purchased through secondary sources. See Something, Say Something. If you see something suspicious, say something. Report any suspicious activity to safety officials.

Game 4 of the NBA Finals is Friday night in Cleveland. ‘No parking’ restrictions will go into effect at 4 p.m. on that day.

**Continuing coverage**