Man accused of hitting 17-year-old girl with truck charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, OVI

EASTLAKE, Ohio -- The man accused of hitting a 17-year-old girl with his truck in Eastlake has been charged.

Maddisan Chase of Eastlake was struck by the vehicle Tuesday on Vine Street near East 337th.

She passed away at the hospital.

Eastlake police said the driver, identified as Eric Dean Jones, 26, of Akron, was found to have driven off of the right side of the road and struck the teen with the work truck. The truck then continued and eventually crashed into a pole.

Jones has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, which is a felony of the first degree; one count of operating a vehicle under the influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and one count of failure to control, a minor misdemeanor.

Jones appeared in Willoughby Municipal Court through video arraignment Wednesday morning and entered a not guilty plea. His bond was set at $500,000 cash.

