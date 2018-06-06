Eastlake police looking for any information after body of man found in woods

EASTLAKE, Ohio — The body of a man was found in the woods in Eastlake Wednesday morning.

According to a post on the Eastlake Police Department’s Facebook page, at 9 a.m., police were notified by a man that he noticed a body in the woods near the community center on E. 349th St.

Officers arrived and found the body of a white man in his 20s or 30s. The coroner was contacted.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this, you’re asked to please call the Eastlake Police Department Detective Bureau at 440-951-1400.