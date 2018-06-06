Cleveland’s newest food truck is a school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Food truck season is in full swing in Cleveland, and there is a brand new "truck" hitting the streets.

It's a converted school bus and it's run by the culinary students from the Jane Addams Career Center, part of the Cleveland school district.

Fox8's Roc Woodrum took a tour of the newest foodie stop in Cleveland, officially called "Executive Grille on the Go."

For a list of locations where it will be stopping this summer, head to the Grille's Twitter page by clicking here.