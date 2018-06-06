Cavaliers trail Warriors in Game 3 of NBA Finals

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena. They trail, 64-67, in the third.

The Cavs were first to score and were able to get a 10-point lead mid-way through the first. J.R. Smith and Kevin Love were big contributors to the early lead with 7 points each.

The game was tied up at 26 near the end of the first quarter until Jeff Green hit a 3.

In the first half, Golden State’s Draymond Green and Steph Curry got into foul trouble with three each. During that same time, Love led the Cavs with 15 points and 10 rebounds while LeBron James had 14 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds.

Missing from opening two quarters? The Cavaliers free throws. They attempted 0, while the Warriors were 12 for 13 on FTs.

The Warriors lead the best-of-seven series, 2-0. But Cleveland is 8-1 during the playoffs this year and have outscored opponents on average by 12. The Cavs face an additional challenge as Andre Iguodola returns to the lineup.

Game 4 is Friday at The Q at 9 p.m.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here