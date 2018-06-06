‘A new downtown for the east side’: More stores opening in Pinecrest development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio -- Over the next few days, the Pinecrest development in Orange Village will add close to a dozen more stores and restaurants to its growing list, with more stores opening all summer long.

It's been two years in the making. Creators say you can't just call it a shopping center. "We're trying to create a new downtown for the east side," said Adam Fishman, Pinecrest co-developer.

Featuring a hotel, offices and apartments, Fishman says they are bringing in merchants who have never had a store before in Northeast Ohio -- businesses like upscale home furnishings West Elm which opened a week ago and Shake Shack which opens this week.

Fishman says Pinecrest will stand out because of the mix that they're bringing to the area.

"A lot of what makes us different is that we have a lot of new merchants here, many different kinds of unique boutiques. There are many places to eat and walk around and this is a great gathering place; this is a place to see and be seen, to meet your friends and just wander around and have a great day."

Graeter’s Ice Cream from the Columbus area is putting in a store along with two very familiar Cleveland names joined together under one roof: Sweetie’s Big Fun, a whimsical toy/candy store concept created by the owners of b.a. Sweetie Candy Company and Big Fun.

Big Fun owner Steve Presser says this is an opportunity to try out a new concept. "We just feel it's important that people support local independent businesses, and it's nice because in what people will term a mall setting, you don't normally see local businesses; you see chains and nationals, so having mom and pops -- it's a nice flavor to add to the mix," said Steve Presser.

