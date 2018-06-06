8-year-old Cavs fan battling cancer flies in from California thanks to generous support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - With their backs against the wall, the Cavs are looking to crawl out of a hole. But in times of trouble, it's the fans that can give the team a much-needed boost.

It's the reason why 8-year-old Gavin Morales and his mom Ashlee Campbell traveled more than 2,000 miles: to root on the home team.

"We've traveled across the country and he is just ecstatic, couldn't sleep last night, couldn't sleep for the last three days," said Campbell.

For good reason. Gavin went to NBA Finals Game 2 at Oracle Area Sunday too.

The whirlwind of a week is courtesy of strangers across the country who were inspired by a video Campbell made illustrating her son's months long battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas (DIPG). People across the country chipped after viewing the video, to help make a lifelong memory, buying tickets to both games even paying for flights.

Morales is fighting a rare brain tumor, and for him tonight is more than a game.

"He's my favorite player in the whole world," said Morales. "...My favorite player is LeBron because he's nice and helps kids."

Number 23 inspiring on and off the court to the youngest of fans, near and far.