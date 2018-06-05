Show Info: June 5, 2018
Egg roll in a bowl
Cara Bakan from Maize Valley Winery in Hartville shared the winery’s recipe for egg roll in a bowl. Maize Valley Winery is located on Edison Street NE in Hartville. www.maizevalley.com
Handcrafted Father’s Day
Make your own gift or make it easy and shop for dad in Seville. Jenean Sustarsic from The Studio Upstairs showed off easy gift ideas. The Studio Upstairs is located on West Main Street in Seville. facebook.com/The-Studios-Upstairs
What’s for lunch?
We stopped by a Parma staple to sample the menu. Tony’s Family Restaurant is located on Pleasant Valley Road. Click here to watch the story. www.facebook.com/tonysrestaurantparma
Ohio Fairy Garden Festival
It’s an excuse to get out and play in the garden! This weekend is the Ohio Fairy Garden Festival at Springlake Nursery in Perry. www.springlakenursery.com
Super Salad Snacks
The creator of Super Salad Bars stopped by the studio. They are bite-sized salad snacks. Click here for a list of stores that carry the product. https://supersaladbar.com
No Thank You Cards
Could this be the next big trend? Jennifer Boyer from No Thank You Cards shared her story. She’s created a line of cards that excuse the recipient from writing a thank you card. facebook.com/NoThankYouCards
Save on your next vacation!
Canary Travel wants to save you money on your next vacation! You can save up to $200! You must book by June 8th. www.CanaryTravel.com
Lackey Road Guitars
They are functional works of art. We were introduced to Lackey Road Guitars. You can check them out in person this Saturday at The Cleveland Flea. www.facebook.com/LackeyRdGuitars