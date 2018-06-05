Regal Cinemas showing this long list of kids’ movies all summer for just $1…

If you’re looking for a fun, and inexpensive, outing with the kids this summer, Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express might do the trick.

For the next roughly 10 weeks, family movies will be shown every Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 a.m. at select Regal Cinema theaters.

This year’s Summer Movie Express program will feature a lineup of ‘G’ and ‘PG’ movies including, but not limited to:

— Iron Giant

— The LEGO Movie

— Curious George

— Alvin and the Chipmunks

— Despicable Me

— Sing

— Ice Age: Collision Course

— The Peanuts Movie

— Storks

— The LEGO Ninjago Movie

— Mr. Peabody & Sherman

— Ferdinand

— Despicable Me 2

— The Secret Life of Pets

— How to Train Your Dragon 2

— Alvin & The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Will Rogers Institute.

For local start dates and participating theaters, click here.