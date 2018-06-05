× LeBron on Trump calling off Eagles’ White House visit: ‘No matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite’

CLEVELAND — LeBron James on Tuesday was asked to comment on President Trump’s decision to call off the Philadelphia Eagles’ White House visit.

The decision came after Trump said the team wanted to send a smaller delegation due to the dispute over whether NFL players must stand during the playing of the national anthem.

LeBron said he had just learned the news Tuesday as he was walking up to the podium.

“It’s typical of him. I’m not surprised. It’s typical of him and, I don’t know, I mean, I know no matter who wins this series, no one wants the invite anyways. It won’t be Golden State or Cleveland going.”

LeBron continued, “I think the championship of winning a Super Bowl, or winning the Stanley Cup or World Series or an NBA Championship is way bigger than getting invited to the White House, especially with him in there, in my opinion.”

