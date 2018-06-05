Fox Recipe Box: Pulled Pork Tacos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Why not branch out with your next taco dinner and try using pork instead of beef or chicken. Pulled pork tacos are a popular menu item at Burntwood Tavern restaurants and chef Eric Stout shared his recipe with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer. As a side note, this item is so popular Burntwood Tavern is serving it to all the artists and VIP's at this year's LaureLive music festival.

Pulled Pork Tacos

SMOKED PORK

Pork Butt, cut into 8” pieces, 4lbs

Chipotle Peppers, 2 oz

Kosher Salt, 1oz

Cracked Black Pepper, 1oz

Garlic, fresh chopped, 1 oz

Smoked Paprika, ½ oz

Hickory Chips

PREPARATION

Rub pork butt generously with herbs and spices

Smoke using hickory chips for in a smoker pre-heated at 225-degree for 1 hour

Remove and replace chips after 1 hour and smoke for additional hour until 165-degree

Place in 350-degree oven and roast for additional hour until 210 degrees

Pork should have a nice brown crust

Cool down in refrigerator and pull meat to use when preparing tacos

CHIMICHURRI

Cilantro, rough chopped, 4 oz

Garlic roasted, rough chopped, 1 oz

Lemon juice, 1 oz

Honey, ½ oz

Red wine vinegar, ½ oz

EVOO, 4 oz

Salt and pepper, as needed

Crushed red pepper, as needed

PREPARATION

Place in food processor and mix until smooth

Set aside for taco preparation